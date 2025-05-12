Less China means more business for Port of Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “China” is now a dirty word among fiercely competitive U.S. ports looking to woo global container shippers.

The Port of Virginia offered a carefully crafted message that it’s an ascending powerhouse for container trade without being nearly as reliant on China and that country’s newly deleterious effects as its West Coast maritime brethren.

East Coast ports generally handle a smaller share of China trade than West Coast ports; imports and exports from China and Hong Kong accounted for just 19% of total loaded twenty-foot equivalent units in 2024, Chief Executive and Executive Director Stephen Edwards told the annual state of the port event here on Thursday. Virginia’s leading trading partner was the European Union, at 26%, followed by India, 10%, and Vietnam, 8%. All other nations together were 37% of loaded TEUs.

“Of course, the other way to look at this is that as of today, 81% of our business is at a 10% tariff, and 19% is at the higher China tariff,” Edwards said.



