Tariff two-step: After pause, China-US container bookings soar 277%

And just like that, the United States is back in the China import business.

Demand soared as shippers rushed to book space on container vessels headed to the U.S., just one day after the trade partners agreed to pause reciprocal tariffs that had reduced by a third volumes on the eastbound trans-Pacific.

Some of the first hard data to come out of the tariff timeout showed just how much inventory was sitting in warehouses, factories and ports waiting for a resolution to what had become a global trade war.

A rolling seven-day average of container bookings from China to the U.S. saw 5,709 twenty-foot equivalent units on May 5, Ben Tracy, vice president of strategic business development for shipping analyst Vizion, wrote in a LinkedIn post. As of Tuesday, that figure had rocketed to 21,530 TEUs, an increase of 277%.