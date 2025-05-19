US trade representative holds second hearing on Chinese ship fees

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will hold a second round of hearings Monday in Washington on port fees for China-built, -owned and -operated ships docking at American ports.

The punitive fees are meant to blunt China’s maritime dominance and help kick-start U.S. shipbuilding.

Public comments ahead of the USTR’s first hearing in April led to dramatic changes, notably from a scheme of blanket charges on all ships to fees based on net tonnage and number of containers carried.

Expectations are that any changes by USTR this time will be less substantial in regard to container shipping.



