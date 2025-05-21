Savannah sees record containers amid tariff frenzy

The biggest U.S. ports continue to benefit from the chaos in global trade.

The Port of Savannah saw its most successful April on record for container trade, moving 515,500 twenty-foot equivalent units, up 17%, or 74,500 TEUs, compared to April 2024.

It was the third consecutive monthly container record for Savannah following impressive performances in February, 480,000 TEUs, and March, 534,000 TEUs.

For the current fiscal year to date (July 2024-April 2025), the port has handled 4.8 million TEUs, reflecting an 11% growth of 483,000 TEUs over the same period the previous fiscal year.

In a release, Georgia Ports Authority President and Chief Executive Griff Lynch said it was “business as usual” during accelerated frontloading by shippers. He said the tariff situation “will settle down,” and that the agency is already seeing an uptick in business in the coming months.