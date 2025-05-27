Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd partner on new Asia-Long Beach service

Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) and Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HPGLY) announced new container services from East Asia to the U.S. Port of Long Beach.

The additions by the Gemini Cooperation partners, which include the redeployment of at least one ship back into the eastbound trans-Pacific to U.S. West Coast trade, come as carriers scale up during a 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs by China and the United States.

Maersk’s Gemini TP9 service will be covering East China and North East Asia to Long Beach. The port rotation is Xiamen, China – Busan, South Korea – Long Beach – and return to Xiamen.

The first sailing is the 4,600-TEU Rhone Maersk on June 24, with a return from Long Beach scheduled for July 15. The ship is being phased out of a West Africa-Asia service.

Hapag-Lloyd will operate the 4,250-TEU Synergys Keelung on the same eastbound rotation from Xiamen on July 1.