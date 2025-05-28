CMA CGM developing $600M Vietnam container terminal

CMA CGM Group is partnering with Saigon Newport Corp. to develop a new deepwater container terminal in Haiphong, northern Vietnam.

The agreement covers the design, construction, and operation of the Lach Huyen terminals 7 and 8. The terminal will have a capacity of 1.9 million TEUs and is scheduled to open in 2028.

The project comes amid a sharp increase in container volumes in northern Vietnam, and will enable Marseilles-based CMA CGM to secure long-term capacity as the region sees rapid industrial and logistics development.

CMA CGM has been active in Vietnam since 1989, with offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Danang, and Quy Nhon. It operates 29 weekly services across seven ports in the country, connecting major global trade routes to an advanced intermodal network via Ceva Logistics.

The carrier is co-owner of the Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep and the Vietnam International Container Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City.