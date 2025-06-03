Dirtier ports will hurt jobs, US maritime revival: AAPA

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) is urging the Senate to preserve funding for anti-pollution programs it says bolster U.S. manufacturing and maritime strength.

In a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Committee on Environment and Public Works Chair Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the trade group emphasized the importance of preserving vital Environmental Protection Agency grant programs that it said support American ports and manufacturing.

Currently, two critical EPA initiatives — the Clean Ports Program and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant programs — face elimination under the House of Representatives’ version of President Donald Trump’s budget legislation.

The AAPA said that if these cuts proceed without Senate intervention, they would undermine Trump’s strategy to counter Chinese dominance in the maritime sector. The programs are designed to strengthen America’s competitive position by supporting ports in acquiring next-generation equipment while boosting American manufacturers at a critical juncture in the global maritime industry.



