Trac Intermodal preps 200K chassis for China container surge

A top executive with the largest provider of intermodal chassis says his company is ready for the coming crush of China container imports headed to the United States.

“We’re preparing for a bounce back of volume this summer,” said Trac Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jake Gilene, in an interview with FreightWaves. “We’re staying very close to our customers gathering their forecasting data, so we can see what they see. We are preparing now for volume that’s coming in late June-early July.”

For Trac, which maintains a fleet of 200,000 domestic, marine and specialty chassis, that means making sure there are available chassis in the right markets, and coordinating those efforts across all ports and terminals.

After the pandemic supply chain crisis, Gilene said, Trac worked with major railroads to establish strategic chassis reserves.



