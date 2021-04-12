  • ITVI.USA
    15,080.610
    25.960
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.600
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,064.620
    25.550
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,080.610
    25.960
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.600
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,064.620
    25.550
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How AutoStore is redefining space – WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 12, 2021
0 4 1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about the changing face of warehouse space. With a $2.8 billion investment from SoftBank valuing AutoStore at $7.7 billion, the company is looking to rapidly expand its “cube storage automation.” This Norwegian warehouse robotics leader has 20,000 robots in 600 sites across 35 countries. We’re talking with them about the challenges shippers are finding in the urban logistics/final-mile category seeking micro-fulfillment solutions.

Plus, it could be the hottest summer ever for freight, two truckers charged in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme, hero trucker stop murder suspect, interstate vs. intrastate, the connected supply chain, “The Crate Escape” and more.

We’re joined by special guests Rick Malchow, industry business adviser, J.J. Keller & Associates; Grace Sharkey, staff writer, FreightWaves; Dave Lemont, general manager for Kuebix, a Trimble Company; and Michael Carmody, business development manager, AutoStore.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 12, 2021
0 4 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc