How AutoStore is redefining space – WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about the changing face of warehouse space. With a $2.8 billion investment from SoftBank valuing AutoStore at $7.7 billion, the company is looking to rapidly expand its “cube storage automation.” This Norwegian warehouse robotics leader has 20,000 robots in 600 sites across 35 countries. We’re talking with them about the challenges shippers are finding in the urban logistics/final-mile category seeking micro-fulfillment solutions.

Plus, it could be the hottest summer ever for freight, two truckers charged in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme, hero trucker stop murder suspect, interstate vs. intrastate, the connected supply chain, “The Crate Escape” and more.

We’re joined by special guests Rick Malchow, industry business adviser, J.J. Keller & Associates; Grace Sharkey, staff writer, FreightWaves; Dave Lemont, general manager for Kuebix, a Trimble Company; and Michael Carmody, business development manager, AutoStore.

