How C.H. Robinson is using AI to fix LTL’s missed pickup problem

Missed pickups have long been an accepted cost of doing business in less-than-truckload shipping. They’re frustrating, inefficient and expensive, but for an industry built on shared capacity and tight scheduling, they’ve often felt unavoidable. C.H. Robinson is betting that doesn’t have to be the case.
The logistics provider has rolled out a new set of AI agents designed specifically to tackle missed LTL pickups. When one pickup fails, it can trigger a cascade of delays across terminals, routes and other customers’ freight. By automating how missed pickups are identified, investigated and resolved, C.H. Robinson says it’s already seeing measurable gains in speed, efficiency and network reliability.
The company’s AI agents now automate 95% of missed pickup checks, eliminating more than 350 hours of manual work each day.
Freight is moving as much as a full day faster, and unnecessary return trips, when carriers are dispatched only to find freight still unavailable or already collected, have dropped by 42%. For an LTL network where a single truck may handle freight from 20 different shippers, those reductions translate into fewer disruptions for everyone sharing that capacity.
Missed pickups are rarely simple. Freight may not be packaged or staged on time. A carrier may be delayed by traffic or terminal congestion. Sometimes the pickup already happened, but the confirmation never made it through fragmented systems.
As Greg West, vice president for LTL at C.H. Robinson, puts it, “The real cost isn’t just the missed freight — it’s the domino effect that follows. When a truck has to come back the next day, that capacity has to come from somewhere. It might not even be the original shipper’s freight that suffers, but everything else that was supposed to move on that equipment.”
Historically, resolving those issues required teams of people manually checking carrier portals, making phone calls, recording updates and relaying information back to customers. If the status couldn’t be confirmed, shipments were often retendered, sending yet another truck into the mix. That process burned time, labor and capacity while still leaving shippers with limited visibility.
C.H. Robinson’s new approach replaces much of that manual work with coordinated AI agents. One agent contacts carriers to gather information on missed pickups, while another uses that information to determine the next best action. Working in parallel, the agents can make hundreds of calls and decisions at the same time, compressing what once took hours into minutes. The result is faster resolution, earlier visibility for shippers and receivers, and fewer wasted trips across LTL networks.
So far, the system is resolving hundreds of shipments each day across more than 11,000 customers. West says the impact extends beyond C.H. Robinson’s own operations. By aggregating and sharing missed-pickup data with carriers daily, the company is giving them insight into issues they previously struggled to isolate, from communication breakdowns to terminal-level operational constraints.
“Carriers can see where electronic communications need improvement, where scheduling isn’t lining up, or where specific terminals are consistently causing problems,” West said. “That kind of visibility helps everyone plan better.”
For C.H. Robinson, the launch also serves as a case study in what it calls Lean AI, a disciplined approach to deploying artificial intelligence only where it can produce tangible business outcomes.
Mark Albrecht, the company’s vice president for artificial intelligence, said the missed-pickup problem stood out because of how much hidden waste it created across the network. “We’re not throwing AI at problems just because it’s interesting. Our process showed us how much time and capacity were being lost, and where AI could augment our existing automation in a meaningful way.”
The agents were initially deployed to support small and midsize customers using C.H. Robinson’s Freightquote platform before being scaled across its broader LTL customer base last summer. They now join a broader portfolio of more than 30 AI agents the company has built to support LTL pricing, order management, freight classification, tracking and proof of delivery.
While missed pickups may seem like a narrow operational issue, C.H. Robinson’s bet is that solving them at scale can unlock broader efficiencies across LTL shipping. Fewer wasted miles, better utilization of equipment and clearer visibility don’t just benefit individual shippers; they help stabilize networks that depend on shared capacity.