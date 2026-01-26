How C.H. Robinson is using AI to fix LTL’s missed pickup problem

Missed pickups have long been an accepted cost of doing business in less-than-truckload shipping. They’re frustrating, inefficient and expensive, but for an industry built on shared capacity and tight scheduling, they’ve often felt unavoidable. C.H. Robinson is betting that doesn’t have to be the case.

The logistics provider has rolled out a new set of AI agents designed specifically to tackle missed LTL pickups. When one pickup fails, it can trigger a cascade of delays across terminals, routes and other customers’ freight. By automating how missed pickups are identified, investigated and resolved, C.H. Robinson says it’s already seeing measurable gains in speed, efficiency and network reliability.

The company’s AI agents now automate 95% of missed pickup checks, eliminating more than 350 hours of manual work each day.

Freight is moving as much as a full day faster, and unnecessary return trips, when carriers are dispatched only to find freight still unavailable or already collected, have dropped by 42%. For an LTL network where a single truck may handle freight from 20 different shippers, those reductions translate into fewer disruptions for everyone sharing that capacity.