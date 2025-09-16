How CarriersSource transforms shipper data into sales gold

For years, freight sales teams have been swimming in signals but starved of context. A shipper searching for a provider profile on a platform like CarrierSource might indicate upcoming freight needs, but knowing exactly why they’re searching, who inside the company is driving the activity, and how to reach them with the right pitch has always required hours of manual research, guesswork, and often multiple disconnected tools.
CarrierSource believes it has closed that gap. The Chicago-based platform, known for its freight provider reviews and shipper insights, has introduced a suite of AI-powered Research Agents designed to transform raw shipper intent data into actionable sales plays in minutes.
“Brokers and carriers have limited time to truly understand every shipper’s core
business,” said Rob Light, CEO & Co-Founder at CarrierSource. “With Research Agents [plus]
Shipper Intent Data, we’re turning every shipper search into a roadmap: why they’re in
the market, who to talk to, and how to win. This is the future of intent data.”
Instead of piecing together clues about a shipper’s business drivers, identifying decision-makers, and crafting messaging from scratch, reps get instant context, the right contact, and a recommended outreach strategy. This intel at your fingertips means the speed of outreach doesn’t hinder the effectiveness.
According to the company, the new Research Agents can save about an hour of manual research for every intent signal a sales rep receives.
CarrierSource is positioning itself not just as a review platform but as a sales intelligence engine for the freight industry. For brokers, it could mean more precise prospecting and faster cycle times from lead to conversation. For carriers, it offers a way to target opportunities that align with specific equipment or service strengths without wasting bandwidth chasing poor fits.
The system is built around three AI agents: Context, which interprets why a shipper is searching; Contact, which identifies the most relevant decision-makers; and Action, which provides tailored recommendations for how to approach them. Together, they create a workflow designed to move sales teams seamlessly from signal to engagement.
CarrierSource says the launch isn’t just about saving time; it’s also about changing the way freight sales teams operate.
The company noted in an interview with FreightWaves that, “AI-powered intent data will reshape freight sales teams by narrowing the top of the funnel and eliminating wasted activity. Instead of chasing a wide pool of prospects, teams can focus directly on shippers who are actively looking, and immediately understand the context and strategy of going after them. Over time, this means leaner, higher-performing teams that spend their time where it matters most.”
One example shows the Research Agents detected signals from a manufacturer that likely needed flatbed capacity for an upcoming machinery installation in the Midwest. The system not only flagged the need but also outlined possible shipping origins, permitting requirements, equipment needs, and a list of executives most likely tied to the decision. For a sales rep, that level of intelligence would have traditionally required hours of research across multiple sources.
The company sees its main differentiator as being the only platform that combines proprietary Shipper Intent Data with AI-powered agents.
In a statement, the company said, ”While other tools rely on public information, our system interprets search activity that no one else has access to. That proprietary foundation powers the Context, Contact, and Action Agents, which together deliver unmatched accuracy and immediate usability.”
Competition for freight remains tight, and sales efficiency is under pressure. As the industry continues to adopt data-driven approaches, tools that can operationalize intent signals at scale may shift the way carriers and brokers approach business development.