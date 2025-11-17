How Cleo’s AI tackles integration errors in supply chains

Integration errors have become one of the quietest but most consequential threats to operational continuity. A single misrouted message, authentication failure, or API timeout can stall inbound freight orders, break TMS workflows, derail warehouse labor planning, and trigger cascading SLA violations that chip away at margin.

For many organizations, these errors aren’t rare edge cases; they’re weekly, sometimes daily, disruptions that demand technical expertise that most supply chain teams simply don’t have.

Cleo believes that shouldn’t be the norm. The company’s newly launched AI-powered Intelligent Error Resolution capability represents a fundamental rethinking of what exception management should look like in a modern, data-driven supply chain.

Instead of treating integration failures as opaque technical problems that must be triaged by IT, the system presents a guided, human-readable path that anyone, from a warehouse planner to a customer success manager, can follow to identify an issue, understand what caused it, and resolve it immediately.