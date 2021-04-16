How did truckers in kidnapping cases go free so easily? — Long-Haul Crime Log

It’s a troubling case: Two truck drivers accused of kidnapping women and then forcing them into prostitution or holding them for ransom. Yet somehow, suspects Brian T. Summerson, 25, and Pierre Washington, 35, were able to secure their own freedom relatively easily during two points of the investigation by the FBI.

In the latest episode of FreightWaves’ true-crime podcast, Long-Haul Crime Log, co-host and investigative reporter Clarissa Hawes looks into the case and the uncomfortable questions that the FBI wouldn’t answer.

She also looks into the drivers themselves and their activities in the trucking industry. That includes the company Washington owns, God Got Me.

Joining Hawes in the episode: co-host and producer Nate Tabak.

About the podcast

Long-Haul Crime Log is a podcast about crime in the trucking industry. Reach out at crime@freightwaves.com or find us on Twitter @LongHaulCrime.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)