How EV charging works with ChargePoint’s Rich Mohr

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Rich Mohr, VP of fleet solutions at ChargePoint. Mohr brings more than 25 years of fleet, product and technology experience to his role. At Ryder System, he rose through the ranks to serve as the company’s chief technology officer and VP of new products for its fleet management solutions operation.

On this episode we’ll go on a career journey with Mohr and learn about the rapidly evolving needs of fleets, how EV charging works, what the regulatory environment is like and what the present and future are for the technology.

Since 2007, ChargePoint has focused solely on offering the best electric vehicle charging experience for everyone involved in the shift to electric mobility.

Visit ChargePoint

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Apple Podcasts

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter