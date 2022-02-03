  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
FreightWaves Insiders Podcast

How EV charging works with ChargePoint’s Rich Mohr

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 3, 2022
1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Rich Mohr, VP of fleet solutions at ChargePoint. Mohr brings more than 25 years of fleet, product and technology experience to his role. At Ryder System, he rose through the ranks to serve as the company’s chief technology officer and VP of new products for its fleet management solutions operation.

On this episode we’ll go on a career journey with Mohr and learn about the rapidly evolving needs of fleets, how EV charging works, what the regulatory environment is like and what the present and future are for the technology. 

Since 2007, ChargePoint has focused solely on offering the best electric vehicle charging experience for everyone involved in the shift to electric mobility.

Visit ChargePoint

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.