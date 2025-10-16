How Flexport simplifies complex global trade

Flexport has introduced a new Customs Technology Suite designed to help importers manage tariffs, reduce costs, and navigate increasingly complex trade environments. The launch, part of the company’s broader Fall 2025 technology rollout, adds to a growing portfolio of digital tools aimed at improving visibility and efficiency across global supply chains.



The Customs Technology Suite brings together several integrated applications focused on automation, compliance, and analytics. It includes a premium version of Flexport’s Tariff Simulator, which now provides real-time alerts on tariff changes and calculates landed costs across product catalogs.



The Customs Analysis tool uses U.S. Customs and Border Protection data to identify compliance risks and potential opportunities for duty recovery, while a Compliance Audit engine reviews entries automatically rather than relying on manual spot checks.

A conversational AI chatbot allows users to query trade data directly, and enhancements to Flexport’s duty drawback algorithms are designed to help importers recover more refunds.

“Global trade is so important and yet it’s constantly slowed down by complexity, opacity, and inefficiencies,” said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. “Our goal is to make logistics as simple and reliable as flipping a light switch. With these new technologies, businesses can focus less on navigating tariffs, penalties, and hidden fees, and more on creating amazing products and driving growth.”