How maritime shipping law works and the curious case of Kim Kardashian — FWI

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Lauren Beagen, a Roger Williams University School of Law adjunct professor. They’re talking about how the world of maritime law works. With supply chains strained, the echoes of the pandemic pummeling production and port congestion lingering, shipping has become risky business.

Plus, Kim Kardashian shipped an ancient Roman sculpture to the Port of LA. Is she in trouble?

Beagen brings to the show an ocean of experience as she has worked for the Federal Maritime Commission and MassPort. She is currently a U.S. Merchant Marine officer with the Coast Guard and a principal at Squall Strategies LLC.

