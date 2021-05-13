  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

How maritime shipping law works and the curious case of Kim Kardashian — FWI

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, May 13, 2021
0 38 1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Lauren Beagen, a Roger Williams University School of Law adjunct professor. They’re talking about how the world of maritime law works. With supply chains strained, the echoes of the pandemic pummeling production and port congestion lingering, shipping has become risky business.

Plus, Kim Kardashian shipped an ancient Roman sculpture to the Port of LA. Is she in trouble?

Beagen brings to the show an ocean of experience as she has worked for the Federal Maritime Commission and MassPort. She is currently a U.S. Merchant Marine officer with the Coast Guard and a principal at Squall Strategies LLC.

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

