NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How NASA hauls 17 million pounds of freight

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, July 30, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are joined by NASA’s John Giles and Sam Dove to talk about the logistics operations behind their 6.6 million-pound crawlers. Would you drive one of these rigs?

St. Christopher Truckers Fund’s Shannon Currier has her charity creating for a cause at today’s SCF auction.

ITF Group’s Tim Breckenridge discusses complete warehouse solutions and pop-up fulfillment opportunities for smaller e-commerce and retail customers.

FreightWaves reporter Grace Sharkey shares the good news on Bestpass’ Tour de Cure, and we’ll do some shopping at the ATA store.

And, Bon Jovi gets a rest stop but will it be slippery when wet?

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, and FreightWaves Insiders podcasts.

