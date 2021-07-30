How NASA hauls 17 million pounds of freight

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are joined by NASA’s John Giles and Sam Dove to talk about the logistics operations behind their 6.6 million-pound crawlers. Would you drive one of these rigs?

St. Christopher Truckers Fund’s Shannon Currier has her charity creating for a cause at today’s SCF auction.

ITF Group’s Tim Breckenridge discusses complete warehouse solutions and pop-up fulfillment opportunities for smaller e-commerce and retail customers.

FreightWaves reporter Grace Sharkey shares the good news on Bestpass’ Tour de Cure, and we’ll do some shopping at the ATA store.

And, Bon Jovi gets a rest stop but will it be slippery when wet?

