How NASA made space tacos

On the 400th episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA about space tacos, growing peppers that are out of this world, deep space logistics and the interstellar food supply chain. They’re joined by Oscar Monje, Research Scientist – Air Revitalization Lab – APH Science Team – Space Crop Production Team at the Kennedy Space Center.

Aaron Graft, CEO at Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and Mike Mangino, CTO, at TriumphPay share what it’s like building the payments network for the trucking industry.

Mark Schedler, Senior Transport Management Editor with J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. talks about the power of predictive analytics.

Jason Gillespie, Senior Director of Continuous Improvement and Innovation at DHL Supply Chain discusses the state of autonomous tech in ‘22 and where DHL is headed with it.

Plus, good news bad news involving close calls, taking a snowmobile to Freedom Convoy 2022, and are Calendly links controversial?

