How Roadrunner cut missed pickups to zero

Roadrunner Freight is redefining pickup reliability in the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry with its new AI-powered pickup and delivery platform. The technology has already helped the carrier reduce missed pickups from around 30% to virtually zero, demonstrating the impact of data-driven decision-making combined with operational excellence.

Tomasz Jamroz, President and COO of Roadrunner, explained that the platform represents a strategic leap forward, aligning with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a technology-driven carrier.

The decision to invest in this AI platform came in 2023, after a comprehensive review of market options and internal capabilities. Roadrunner recognized that a hybrid approach, outsourcing certain components while building others in-house, would provide the flexibility needed to innovate while maintaining operational alignment.

This approach was particularly important given Roadrunner’s distinctive Owner-Operator model, where seamless integration with business partners and customers is critical to success.