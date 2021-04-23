How to be a truckerpreneur with Safety4Her’s Melissa Gaglione — WTT

On this 300th episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, Dooner and The Dude are talking about building a side hustle in transportation. This week they’re hearing from a truckerpreneur who noticed a profound lack of safe, practical clothing options for women across the board. She founded Safety4Her to help protect women in these industries by offering the clothing options they deserve.

Plus, Airspace Technologies awarded new patent for route optimization; man detained on cargo ship in Egypt for four years; freight forwarders flee O’Hare airport; judge sentenced in truck driver ticketing scheme; Nikola finds a new partner; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Melissa Gaglione, president, Safety4Her Inc.; Javon Bryant, director of carrier development, Edge Logistics; and Ryan Rusnak, CTO, Airspace Technologies.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts