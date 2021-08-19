How to run an award-winning freight business with Loadsmart’s Jim Nicholson

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Loadsmart’s vice president of operations, Jim Nicholson to talk about delivering award-winning service.

In 2019, Jim Nicholson became Vice President of Operations at Loadsmart. He leads the carrier team in servicing partnerships with more than 30,000 carriers. Nicholson and his teams’ commitment to quality has earned Loadsmart recognition and awards from notable shippers, including The Home Depot and Kraft Heinz.

Prior to Loadsmart, Jim held various operations and commercial sales leadership positions at a leading asset-backed brokerage, Schneider Logistics.

