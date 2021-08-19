  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How to run an award-winning freight business with Loadsmart’s Jim Nicholson

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, August 19, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Loadsmart’s vice president of operations, Jim Nicholson to talk about delivering award-winning service. 

In 2019, Jim Nicholson became Vice President of Operations at Loadsmart. He leads the carrier team in servicing partnerships with more than 30,000 carriers. Nicholson and his teams’ commitment to quality has earned Loadsmart recognition and awards from notable shippers, including The Home Depot and Kraft Heinz. 

Prior to Loadsmart, Jim held various operations and commercial sales leadership positions at a leading asset-backed brokerage, Schneider Logistics. 

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

