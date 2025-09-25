How Triumph’s platform elevates freight pricing confidence

Triumph is raising the stakes in freight tech with the launch of its integrated Pricing and Performance Intelligence solution, a platform that blends rate prediction, carrier scorecarding, and capacity sourcing into a single tool for brokers. Built on the combined data of Greenscreens.ai and Isometric Technologies (ISO), the new system is designed to help brokers quote with confidence and win freight in an unpredictable market.
The opportunity comes from the sheer scope of Triumph’s footprint. By its own estimates, the company touches roughly 65% of truckload freight in North America. Customers have long pushed Triumph to do more with the data it sees flowing through the value chain, and the new platform answers that call.
The system tests rate accuracy against high- and low-density lanes, adjusting as more data comes in. On power lanes with strong data coverage, the impact is minimal, but in less-trafficked lanes, Triumph’s visibility provides brokers with far more precise pricing. Every prediction is accompanied by a confidence score, helping users gauge when to push harder with a customer and when to tread carefully.
The technology also adapts quickly to market changes. Dawn Salvucci-Favier,
executive vice president and president of Triumph Intelligence, recounted, in an interview with FreightWaves, how one broker questioned a rate that came in $500 higher than expected, only to have the system vindicated hours later when a shipper revealed a sudden volume increase.
For connected customers, including 14 commercial TMS platforms, that load data feeds into Triumph in real time, strengthening the platform’s predictive models and giving brokers a live read on conditions.
The goal, Salvucci-Favier explained, is not perfection: “Forecasts will never be 100% accurate, but confidence can be. Triumph continuously measures forecast bias, letting customers see whether the model has been over- or under-predicting. A negotiation coach even translates rate movements into plain language, so newer brokers can grasp trends and explain them to customers without hesitation.”
Accessibility has also been a focus. While some of the largest brokers are already on board, smaller shops with under $10 million in annual revenue are using the system too. For those companies, Triumph can be embedded directly into a TMS or function as a standalone portal.
Larger enterprises, meanwhile, may choose to integrate the data directly into their proprietary systems. In either case, the intelligence layer is the same, leveling the playing field across broker sizes.
But Triumph’s ambitions stretch beyond spot pricing. With Triumph Capacity now integrated, brokers can uncover out-of-network carriers and pursue more dedicated contract freight. Salvucci-Favier said, “That shift matters because brokers are under pressure to reduce compliance penalties and balance cost with service performance. By combining rate forecasts with carrier performance data, brokers can see the trade-offs clearly and transact more strategically.”
In an industry where thin margins and market swings are the norm, Triumph is betting that confidence, accuracy, and transparency will become the differentiators that matter most. As Salvucci-Favier put it, “The company’s mission is not simply to predict the market, but to give brokers the tools to win freight profitably and reliably.”