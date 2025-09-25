How Triumph’s platform elevates freight pricing confidence

Triumph is raising the stakes in freight tech with the launch of its integrated Pricing and Performance Intelligence solution, a platform that blends rate prediction, carrier scorecarding, and capacity sourcing into a single tool for brokers. Built on the combined data of Greenscreens.ai and Isometric Technologies (ISO), the new system is designed to help brokers quote with confidence and win freight in an unpredictable market.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

The opportunity comes from the sheer scope of Triumph’s footprint. By its own estimates, the company touches roughly 65% of truckload freight in North America. Customers have long pushed Triumph to do more with the data it sees flowing through the value chain, and the new platform answers that call.

The system tests rate accuracy against high- and low-density lanes, adjusting as more data comes in. On power lanes with strong data coverage, the impact is minimal, but in less-trafficked lanes, Triumph’s visibility provides brokers with far more precise pricing. Every prediction is accompanied by a confidence score, helping users gauge when to push harder with a customer and when to tread carefully.

The technology also adapts quickly to market changes. Dawn Salvucci-Favier,