Hub Group’s Q1 revenue declines 8% to $915M

Hub Group posted an 8% year-over-year decrease in total revenue in the first quarter, to $915.2 million. It cited lower demand and declines in intermodal revenue per load.

The transportation provider reported first-quarter earnings per share of 44 cents, in line with EPS in the same year-ago period.

“Our customers have taken different approaches to managing through the implementation of tariffs, with the majority taking a wait-and-see approach, while others pulled forward inventory depending on their end markets, product types and origin of their finished goods,” Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s president and CEO, said during the earnings call Thursday. “It remains unclear what the near- and long-term impacts will be as many of our customers have diversified their vendor base and supply chains to ensure fluidity through these potential disruptions.”

Oak Brook, Illinois-based Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a provider of transportation and logistics management solutions.



