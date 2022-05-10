Hubtek, QuickLoadz, Turvo voted top demos by Future of Supply Chain attendees

ROGERS, Ark. — Hubtek, QuickLoadz Intermodal Robotics and Turvo were voted as the top demos by attendees at The Future Of Supply Chain event this week.

The three companies were among more than 30 that presented live, seven-minute demos about products that will disrupt the freight industry.

QuickLoadz

Sean Jones with the QuickLoadz demonstration. (Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

QuickLoadz CEO Sean Jones demonstrated his company’s truck beds and trailers product that allows any container to be moved anywhere without need for additional infrastructure such as loading docks, warehouses and cranes. QuickLoadz uses automated trailers controlled from a smartphone that can pick up or deliver a shipping container, with the goal of solving port bottleneck problems as well as final-mile delivery problems.

QuickLoadz also said its product will “save big-box retailers billions of dollars a year.”

“QuickLoadz is the last piece to create the new world of freight: a world where distribution centers can expand or contract where needed and the autonomous truck can work with QuickLoadz to deliver entire container loads of freight in three minutes without anyone touching the load,” according to the company.

Turvo

Kendall Scott and Jeff Graan with the Turvo demonstration. (Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Turvo is a company that provides a collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain.

Turvo Vice President Jeff Graan and Marketing Director Kendall Scott demonstrated its cloud-based platforms for transportation management, offering a view into how shippers, 3PLs and freight brokers can automate and manage orders, inventory, shipments and warehouse scheduling.

“I believe that logistics is a team sport, and we know that 70% of the people involved in a single transaction or shipment work outside the four walls of the company managing it,” Graan said. “Having a truly integrated technology that connects each stakeholder taking part in the order-to-cash process in any supply chain is necessary to empower a network to achieve efficiency and better ROI.”

Hubtek

Hubtek, a tech-enabled solutions provider for transportation companies, demonstrated TABi Connect. The product automates “the sub-processes of the life cycle of a shipment.”

Chief Sales Officer Dan Hellmann and Vice President Scott Hadley showed the benefits of TABi Connect, including the ability to build PDF load tenders into a company’s TMS “with little to no human touch.”