Live demo preview: Moving containers without leaving your seat — QuickLoadz

In an industry that is constantly striving for the solution to all supply chain problems, it stands to reason that the best solution is right around the corner. But is it? Software companies abound that claim to offer the answer to supply chain woes. If only there were a place to put a multitude of software to the test live to see if it fits the bill.

As it turns out, there is. A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

Ninety percent of the world’s freight travels in standardized sea shipping containers, intermodal freight. During the port congestion crisis last year, containers were piled up and waiting on chassis to be unloaded. What about moving these containers from one place to another fast, safely and easily without any additional equipment?

Company: QuickLoadz

Demo Product: QuickLoadz

What it does: QuickLoadz allows any container to be moved anywhere without need for additional infrastructure such as loading docks, warehouses and cranes. They use automated trailers controlled from a smartphone that can pick up or deliver a shipping container anywhere.

Who needs it most: 3PLs, brokers, shippers, asset-based carriers and logistics service providers.

Key Quotes:

QuickLoadz is the last piece to create the new world of freight: a world where distribution centers can expand or contract where needed and the autonomous truck can work with QuickLoadz to deliver entire container loads of freight in three minutes without anyone touching the load.

Farmers can eliminate grain trailers and grain elevators and go straight from field to international shipping. Every small manufacturer or retail store can suddenly have dynamic containerized warehouses at one-tenth the cost. Parking lots become distribution centers. Massive infrastructure for transloading and storage are no longer needed. Logistics takes a giant leap forward in cost reduction and efficiency.