I know what you shipped last summer

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Finch Fulton, Locomation’s vice president of policy and strategy, about his appointment to the PAVE Board of Directors. Its industry members include traditional automakers, auto component makers, startup technology firms, established tech companies and insurers. We’ll find out what that means for pushing autonomous tech forward.

Taylor Barker, an owner-operator at Heniff Transportation, gives us his perspective on the state of trucking and his thoughts on what the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force had to say.

Ed Burns, VP of relationships at Burns Logistics, has tips for networking in a hybrid world split between virtual and in-person events.

T.J. Knudson, Tony Darnell and Peter Kempf have just launched the Northern Indiana Transportation Club. We’ll find out all about their mission and purpose.

Niko Brown, CEO of Monkey Business Consulting, teaches us how to sell freight through storytelling.

Plus, a trucker pulls past John Deere in a sign of solidarity with 10,000 striking workers; a trucker flips off striking workers at a distillery and flips his truck; will marijuana edibles end up in the Halloween candy-giving supply chain; and Wizard fired.

