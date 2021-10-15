  • ITVI.USA
    15,389.070
    -185.800
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.916
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.920
    0.140
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,369.850
    -194.390
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

I know what you shipped last summer

Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, October 15, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Finch Fulton, Locomation’s vice president of policy and strategy, about his appointment to the PAVE Board of Directors. Its industry members include traditional automakers, auto component makers, startup technology firms, established tech companies and insurers. We’ll find out what that means for pushing autonomous tech forward.

Taylor Barker, an owner-operator at Heniff Transportation, gives us his perspective on the state of trucking and his thoughts on what the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force had to say.

Ed Burns, VP of relationships at Burns Logistics, has tips for networking in a hybrid world split between virtual and in-person events.

T.J. Knudson, Tony Darnell and Peter Kempf have just launched the Northern Indiana Transportation Club. We’ll find out all about their mission and purpose.

Niko Brown, CEO of Monkey Business Consulting, teaches us how to sell freight through storytelling.

Plus, a trucker pulls past John Deere in a sign of solidarity with 10,000 striking workers; a trucker flips off striking workers at a distillery and flips his truck; will marijuana edibles end up in the Halloween candy-giving supply chain; and Wizard fired.

Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, October 15, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

