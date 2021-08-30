Ida eyes trucking markets

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller about the trucking impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Business Insider senior reporter Emma Cosgrove discusses freight going mainstream. Cosgrove shares her approach to coverage for broader audiences as the appetite for supply chain coverage during the shipping crisis hits critical mass.

TextLocate founder Ryan Rogers is creating the “superpower of check calls.” We’ll learn how TextLocate smooths driver and load tracking.

Battle Ax Sports founder Ashley Nichole Cole is looking to maximize baseball and softball players’ swing performance. She’s also starting an initiative at a Mack Trucks/Volvo Trucks NA powertrain site that empowers employees to become content creators.

Add-On Systems Director of Telematics John Piper stops by the studio to tell us why he’s hit the road for the Arkansas Trucking Association.

For more information on the missing trucker please see CDLLife’s report here.

