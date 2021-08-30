  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Ida eyes trucking markets

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, August 30, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller about the trucking impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Business Insider senior reporter Emma Cosgrove discusses freight going mainstream. Cosgrove shares her approach to coverage for broader audiences as the appetite for supply chain coverage during the shipping crisis hits critical mass.

TextLocate founder Ryan Rogers is creating the “superpower of check calls.” We’ll learn how TextLocate smooths driver and load tracking.

Battle Ax Sports founder Ashley Nichole Cole is looking to maximize baseball and softball players’ swing performance. She’s also starting an initiative at a Mack Trucks/Volvo Trucks NA powertrain site that empowers employees to become content creators.

Add-On Systems Director of Telematics John Piper stops by the studio to tell us why he’s hit the road for the Arkansas Trucking Association.

For more information on the missing trucker please see CDLLife’s report here.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

