Illinois trucking insurance pool losing money amid fraud allegations

The Illinois Commercial Auto Assigned Risk Plan has posted underwriting losses approaching levels typically associated with market distress, raising new questions about oversight, exposure verification and whether some trucking companies may be exploiting the system.

Financial data obtained by FreightWaves shows that, across active policy years from 2014 through the second quarter of 2025, the Illinois commercial assigned risk pool recorded:

$435.7 million in earned premium



$625.3 million in incurred losses (including IBNR)



$67.1 million in loss adjustment expenses



$129.6 million in other underwriting expenses



That translates to a combined ratio well above 150% over the period — and roughly 191% as of the second quarter of 2025, meaning the program is paying out nearly $1.91 for every dollar it collects.

Zach Meiborg, President of the Meiborg Companies, says these losses “absolutely” stem from the fraudulent reporting on carriers part and the historical lack of oversight in the state pool of insurance.