IMC Logistics acquires California carrier American Pacific Transportation

Memphis, Tennessee-based intermodal logistics provider IMC Logistics has acquired American Pacific Transportation, boosting the company’s drayage truck capacity across California.

“As a result of this acquisition, we will have more than 500 trucks in California, signifying our commitment to our customers in this region,” Joel Henry, IMC’s CEO, said in a news release.

American Pacific Transportation has locations in Calexico, Chino, Commerce, San Diego and Lompoc, California. The carrier has provided domestic rail and international harbor drayage, as well as regional truckload and dedicated distribution services, since 1976, according to IMC.

The acquisition includes American Pacific Transportation facilities in Lompoc and Calexico. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Henry said the merger of the two companies should be “seamless.”





“We already have so much in common including 42 years of dedicated expertise, similar values, a commitment to customer service as our top priority, and an eagerness to provide superior care and capacity for our growing client base,” he said.

IMC Logistics was founded in 1982 by Mark and Melinda George. Today, the company is one of the largest marine drayage providers, with over 50 locations nationwide. IMC has more than 1,000 drivers and power units, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Texas-based customs broker expands cross-border footprint

Shifting supply chains boost trade in California-Baja mega-region

Mass furloughs reported at BNSF Railway operations in 4 states