Independent safety validation advances Gatik toward driverless truck deployment

Gatik, a leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, said Monday it has reached a milestone toward its development of driverless trucks at scale. The company announced the successful completion of two major pillars of its safety assessment framework, with independent validation from TÜV SÜD, a globally recognized testing and certification organization.

This is a crucial step for Gatik as it prepares to launch large-scale Freight-Only driverless commercial operations in 2025. Notably, Gatik’s independently validated approach is a departure from other autonomous companies that use self-certification standards, as each company makes the case that its driverless option is roadworthy and ready for commercial operations. The most important part of these validations begins with safety.

“We strongly believe that the future of autonomous vehicles will be defined by those who prioritize safety above all else,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik in a news release. “This independently-validated audit of our Safety Case and Functional Safety methodology represents a radical departure from the self-certified safety audits that have become the industry norm.”

The safety assessment framework developed by Gatik contains over 700 identified safety portfolios, including key pillars of AV safety like organizational safety culture, engineering quality, cybersecurity, vehicle safety and safety case conformity to industry standards.



