Inside Amazon’s Elite Disaster Relief Team: How They Act FAST

When disaster strikes, every second counts. Amazon’s Disaster Relief program leverages its vast logistics network, cutting-edge technology, and dedicated people to deliver critical aid precisely when and where it’s needed most. Learn how Amazon pre-positions supplies and coordinates with global partners to ensure immediate impact in chaotic environments like the Venezuela earthquake, bringing hope and essential items to devastated communities.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now