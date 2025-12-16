Inside Cleo’s vision for an AI-native supply chain that thinks ahead

As supply chains continue to absorb shock after shock, the conversation is shifting from how quickly companies can react to disruptions to whether they can prevent them altogether. According to industry data cited by Cleo, supply chain disruptions rose 38% over the past year, driven by everything from geopolitical instability and cyberattacks to climate-related logistics failures. For many organizations, those pressures have exposed the limits of legacy integration tools and siloed systems that were never designed for today’s pace of change.

Cleo’s latest release of Cleo Integration Cloud reflects a belief that the next phase of supply chain resilience will be built on AI-native orchestration rather than incremental automation. Dave Brunswick, senior vice president of products at Cleo, works closely with customers on platform strategy and adoption. The shift is as much about maturity as it is about technology. “Most companies begin by asking how to digitize and automate manual processes, then move toward creating a consistent framework that allows those processes to work together. Only after that foundation is in place does AI start to deliver its real value.”

That value increasingly lies in prediction rather than reaction. Instead of waiting for a missed shipment or delayed confirmation to trigger alarms, Cleo is embedding AI deeper into orchestration flows to flag potential outliers before they become operational problems.

Brunswick notes that “Being able to predict what is likely to happen over the next few days can dramatically reduce downstream disruptions, whether that means identifying a supplier issue early or rerouting freight before a delay cascades through the network.”