Inside story of an Amazon seller

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to VIAHART CEO Molson Hart about building and running an educational e-commerce toy company. Hear the trials and tribulations of selling online via Amazon, Walmart, eBay and more. Plus, what do you do when your product gets Amazon Basic’d?

QuickLoadz Intermodal Robotics CEO Sean Jeans is automating trailers and diving into shark-infested sea caves.

Plus, a U.S. Xpress report predicts high volumes, rates and labor issues; the Postal Service reports a $3 billion year-on-year loss; Canada border officers reach a deal with the government, ending a “major disruption” to the supply chain; IKEA meatball-scented candles; and more.

