Intangles partners with StanRTA to modernize transit fleet with AI analytics

AI-powered fleet management solutions provider Intangles recently established a strategic partnership with Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) to modernize fleet operations across its transit services. The collaboration aims to address long-standing challenges in reliability, maintenance planning and energy optimization through advanced analytics and real-time diagnostics.
StanRTA was selected as an ideal partner for several strategic reasons, according to Aman Singh, co-founder and head of analytics at Intangles.
In an email to FreightWaves, Singh said: “First and foremost, it was their openness to embracing AI-driven insights. When I first met the team in Modesto, what stood out was their willingness to trust that AI could ‘see’ and interpret engine behavior much like an experienced mechanic would.”
Prior to the partnership, StanRTA dealt with many operational blind spots, such as relying on paper reports and intermittent driver feedback. The agency had limited visibility into its fleet health, with issues often escalating before intervention was possible.
When implementing predictive analytics in fleet operations, Singh noted, one of the biggest misconceptions agencies have is the belief that AI and machine learning cannot match the experience of seasoned technicians.
Singh said the AI isn’t meant to replace human intuition, but many agencies overlook that when AI is trained to focus on specific vehicle systems like the engine or powertrain, it can be very accurate at a scale.
“The real advantage of predictive analytics lies in its ability to process real-time data across the entire fleet—something that even the most skilled mechanic simply can’t do at scale. No one can manually monitor runtime data from, say, 150 vehicles operating simultaneously across a city like Modesto. But AI can,” Singh said.
Following the implementation, StanRTA has experienced a 15% to 20% reduction in unscheduled service events while identifying numerous component issues before they caused major disruptions.
“Intangles revealed inefficiencies we did not realize were happening—significant fuel loss from prolonged idling, injector problems on key commuter routes, and failures in systems like turbo boost and throttle response,” said Adam Barth, CEO of StanRTA, in a press release. “With real-time diagnostics, we can now identify and respond to vehicle performance issues before they become costly failures.”
Additional results from the partnership include a 6% to 8% improvement in fuel economy in targeted corridors and active mitigation of high-idle areas using geo-visualization tools. The platform analyzes multi-controller data across engine, transmission, aftertreatment and electrical systems to detect patterns and deliver alerts ahead of failures.
“At Intangles, we build for fleets where uptime and precision matter most,” said Anup Patil, co-founder and CEO of Intangles. “StanRTA is using diagnostics as a strategic tool—to reduce operational risk, improve energy efficiency and extend asset life. This is what the future of fleet management looks like.”
As StanRTA prepares to expand with hydrogen-powered vehicles, Intangles plans to extend its analytics capabilities to alternative powertrains, creating opportunities for new AI models including transmission behavior, DEF tracking and ambient-aware diagnostics. The added features will support regulatory compliance and long-term cost efficiency.
At the end of the day, the technology is not meant to replace the human element but rather to augment it. “Ultimately, our predictive diagnostics don’t replace technicians—they empower them. By catching issues early, we help fleets avoid costly breakdowns and extend asset life. Agencies that adopt this approach often see significant savings over time—not just in maintenance costs, but in asset availability and operational efficiency,” Singh said.