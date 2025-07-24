Intangles partners with StanRTA to modernize transit fleet with AI analytics

AI-powered fleet management solutions provider Intangles recently established a strategic partnership with Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) to modernize fleet operations across its transit services. The collaboration aims to address long-standing challenges in reliability, maintenance planning and energy optimization through advanced analytics and real-time diagnostics.

StanRTA was selected as an ideal partner for several strategic reasons, according to Aman Singh, co-founder and head of analytics at Intangles.

In an email to FreightWaves, Singh said: “First and foremost, it was their openness to embracing AI-driven insights. When I first met the team in Modesto, what stood out was their willingness to trust that AI could ‘see’ and interpret engine behavior much like an experienced mechanic would.”

Prior to the partnership, StanRTA dealt with many operational blind spots, such as relying on paper reports and intermittent driver feedback. The agency had limited visibility into its fleet health, with issues often escalating before intervention was possible.