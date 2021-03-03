Intelligent Audit names Hannah Testani CEO, adds to executive team

Hannah Testani has been named chief executive officer of Intelligent Audit, assuming the role from her father, Yosie Lebovich, the company founder who will now transition to chief technology officer.

Testani had been chief operating officer at IA, a global leader in multimodal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence and advanced analytics. Her former position will be filled by Paul Finley, former vice president of operations.

IA’s board of directors also appointed Testani’s brother Emil Lebovich to the newly created position of chief innovation officer, which will focus on future technologies.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Testani said she was proud to assume her father’s role, as she has been part of his IA team since its inception.

“When I was little, my dad raised me with the sentiment that if I wanted something, then I had to do something for IA,” Testani said, adding that his passion for the company encouraged her infatuation with finance and data.

Testani continued to pursue finance in her education and at her first job with Goldman Sachs. She eventually took on a role as COO in 2007 and became focused on expanding IA internationally.

“My dad is an engineer at heart, not a salesperson,” Testani told FreightWaves, noting that her father will continue building the tools that support IA’s customers while she executes the operating initiatives to scale the business.

“This is, without question, the right time to hand the reins to the next generation of leadership of IA,” Yosie Lebovich said in a release. “Hannah grew up in this industry and she knows our product and the customer’s needs better than anyone. She’s already a tremendous leader within the organization and now is her time.”

“I take so much pride in the company that Yosie built, and I’m comforted knowing that, as CTO, he will get to focus on what he loves most while I focus on serving and growing our customer base and enhancing the value of the Intelligent Audit solution,” Testani said in the release.

Testani said the knowledge she gained from her father and her pride for the company gave her the confidence to scale IA globally, leading to 70% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020. The company is now a global enterprise, with over 100 employees and customers spanning five continents. Customers rely on IA’s solutions to reduce wasteful spending and identify optimization opportunities within their supply chain.

In 2020, the company processed more than $23 billion in transportation spend, including some of the largest companies in the Fortune 10.

“Knowledge is important,” Testani said. “I am excited for our sales force to take off globally as we help shippers make fact-based decisions about their supply chain.”