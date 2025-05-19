International Paper closes Texas plants, cuts 117 jobs 

International Paper Co. recently said it was shuttering two Texas facilities and laying off 117 workers as it restructures its presence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The company is closing two production facilities in Edinburg, Texas, one that manufactures containers and another that makes paper sheets. The sheet plant will be converted into a warehouse.

While the company is closing two production plants in Edinburg, it is investing more funds at a nearby facility in McAllen, Texas, as well as a plant across the border in Reynosa, Mexico, officials said.

“There are 117 positions impacted; however the expansion at McAllen will create 40 new hourly positions to be filled,” International Paper Co. said in an email to FreightWaves. “The company will assist employees and customers through this transition.”



