Investigators link parcel bomb attacks in Europe to Russian network

European authorities say a Russian-backed network orchestrated parcel bomb attacks last year that struck logistics hubs in Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

Lithuania’s Prosecutor General’s Office and Criminal Police Bureau said in a joint news release that four explosive devices were shipped from Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, in July 2024 using DHL and DPD delivery services.

Three detonated between July 20 and 22, igniting fires at Leipzig Airport in Germany, inside a DPD freight truck in Poland, and at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK. A fourth device failed to explode.

The bombs were disguised inside massage pads and cosmetic tubes, packed with thermite — a material that burns at extremely high temperatures — and rigged with electronic timers. Officials said the shipments were designed to cause maximum damage before reaching their destinations.