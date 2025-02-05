Iowa trucker accused of attempted murder in I-80 road rage shooting

A semitruck driver has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Jasper County, Illinois.
According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, investigators say 56-year-old Patrick Lee Miller of Malvern, Iowa, was arrested Sunday evening after firing multiple rounds at another semi on I-80.
The release stated that Miller was driving a Peterbilt semi pulling a grain trailer when another semi tried to pass him near the 164-mile marker. Police say Miller shot at the semi, which pulled into a Love’s Travel Center in Newton, then Miller continued eastbound on I-80.
No one was injured.
Around 30 minutes after the shooting, Jasper County deputies found the Peterbilt parked on the off-ramp at the 179-mile marker exit off I-80. Miller was detained, and a search warrant for the semi led to the discovery of a handgun and multiple spent shell casings.
Miller was arrested and charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm. Attempted murder is a Class B felony that carries a criminal penalty of up to 25 years’ imprisonment.