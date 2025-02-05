Watch Now


Legal issuesNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Iowa trucker accused of attempted murder in I-80 road rage shooting

Patrick Lee Miller faces felony charges that could mean up to 25 years in prison

Caleb Revill
·
Investigators alleged Patrick Lee Miller fired on another semi trying to pass him on I-80 Sunday evening. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A semitruck driver has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Jasper County, Illinois.

According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, investigators say 56-year-old Patrick Lee Miller of Malvern, Iowa, was arrested Sunday evening after firing multiple rounds at another semi on I-80.

The release stated that Miller was driving a Peterbilt semi pulling a grain trailer when another semi tried to pass him near the 164-mile marker. Police say Miller shot at the semi, which pulled into a Love’s Travel Center in Newton, then Miller continued eastbound on I-80.

No one was injured.


Around 30 minutes after the shooting, Jasper County deputies found the Peterbilt parked on the off-ramp at the 179-mile marker exit off I-80. Miller was detained, and a search warrant for the semi led to the discovery of a handgun and multiple spent shell casings.

Miller was arrested and charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm. Attempted murder is a Class B felony that carries a criminal penalty of up to 25 years’ imprisonment.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at Caleb.Revill@firecrown.com.