Iowa trucker accused of attempted murder in I-80 road rage shooting

A semitruck driver has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Jasper County, Illinois.

According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, investigators say 56-year-old Patrick Lee Miller of Malvern, Iowa, was arrested Sunday evening after firing multiple rounds at another semi on I-80.

The release stated that Miller was driving a Peterbilt semi pulling a grain trailer when another semi tried to pass him near the 164-mile marker. Police say Miller shot at the semi, which pulled into a Love’s Travel Center in Newton, then Miller continued eastbound on I-80.

No one was injured.



