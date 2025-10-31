IPS announces addition of J&R Schugel

Interstate Personnel Services (IPS) announced it has acquired J&R Schugel (JRS). Employee owners of both companies were notified of the potential transaction at the end of September, and in the weeks since, “voted overwhelmingly in favor” of the deal.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Both companies are 100% employee-owned.

New Ulm, Minnesota-based JRS, is a 50-year-old company, providing dry van and temperature-controlled service across the 48 continental states. It operates facilities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, in addition to a location at its headquarters.