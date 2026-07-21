Iran’s Strait of Hormuz Blockade: What it Means for Global Oil [FreightWaves]

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Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz, including missile strikes on oil tankers and a looming blockade, are creating a major headache for global supply chains. With 20% of the world’s oil at stake, the shipping industry faces critical decisions on security and legal recourse. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of the Israel Law Center, joins us to discuss the legal implications of these threats and what options exist to confront Iran’s escalating aggression.

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