Is AI the Next Digital Brokerage Hype Cycle? | Logistics & Supply Chain

The question on everyone’s mind: Is AI a bubble, or is it truly transforming the supply chain? Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer at Redwood, unpacks the hype versus the real value of AI in logistics. He shares insights on why companies are adopting AI, how it’s impacting jobs (and creating new ones!), and the critical difference between easy demos and successful enterprise-wide implementation. Learn where AI is truly effective, where human judgment remains paramount, and how organizational culture is the biggest hurdle to overcome. This candid discussion cuts through the buzzwords to deliver actionable takeaways for supply chain professionals.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now