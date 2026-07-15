Is AI the Next Digital Brokerage Hype Cycle? | Logistics & Supply Chain

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The question on everyone’s mind: Is AI a bubble, or is it truly transforming the supply chain? Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer at Redwood, unpacks the hype versus the real value of AI in logistics. He shares insights on why companies are adopting AI, how it’s impacting jobs (and creating new ones!), and the critical difference between easy demos and successful enterprise-wide implementation. Learn where AI is truly effective, where human judgment remains paramount, and how organizational culture is the biggest hurdle to overcome. This candid discussion cuts through the buzzwords to deliver actionable takeaways for supply chain professionals.

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