Is Flatbed Freight About to EXPLODE? AI & Military Spending Unleashed

The flatbed freight market may have seen a slight cool-off recently, but don’t let that fool you. Massive investments in AI data centers and a record-breaking defense bill are set to fuel unprecedented demand. Discover why flatbed trucking is poised for a huge upside, moving everything from concrete for new facilities to munitions for global defense.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now