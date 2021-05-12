  • ITVI.USA
    15,033.570
    -36.610
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.380
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,017.490
    -33.390
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.720
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Is gas the new toilet paper? — WTT

Timothy Dooner Wednesday, May 12, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are wondering if they’ll be able to fill their tanks by the end of the week. Just how bad are the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and are shortages self-inflicted?

We’re continuing Supply Chain Education Week on WTT as we talk to professor Anna Nagurney of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

Plus, Loadsmith CEO Brett Suma shares his company’s new portal; owner-operator Wayne Cragg is on a highway to health; double brokering scam exposed; trucking memes; and more.

Timothy Dooner Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

