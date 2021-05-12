Is gas the new toilet paper? — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are wondering if they’ll be able to fill their tanks by the end of the week. Just how bad are the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and are shortages self-inflicted?

We’re continuing Supply Chain Education Week on WTT as we talk to professor Anna Nagurney of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

Plus, Loadsmith CEO Brett Suma shares his company’s new portal; owner-operator Wayne Cragg is on a highway to health; double brokering scam exposed; trucking memes; and more.

