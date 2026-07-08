Is The Freight Market Headed For a Crisis? What the LMI Says

The latest Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) report reveals a robust but extremely tight freight market, with transportation capacity hitting near-record lows. Shippers are struggling to find capacity, pushing transportation prices higher, a trend not seen since 2022. While retailers gain consumer confidence, manufacturers remain cautious. Dive into the data to understand the pressures and what’s next for the supply chain.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now