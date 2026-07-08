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Is The Freight Market Headed For a Crisis? What the LMI Says

FreightWaves Staff
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The latest Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) report reveals a robust but extremely tight freight market, with transportation capacity hitting near-record lows. Shippers are struggling to find capacity, pushing transportation prices higher, a trend not seen since 2022. While retailers gain consumer confidence, manufacturers remain cautious. Dive into the data to understand the pressures and what’s next for the supply chain.

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FreightWaves Staff