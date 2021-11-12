  • ITVI.USA
    15,157.260
    -122.320
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.940
    0.015
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.630
    0.150
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,116.690
    -129.760
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,157.260
    -122.320
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.940
    0.015
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.630
    0.150
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,116.690
    -129.760
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Is the Supply Chain Disruption Task Force helping?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, November 12, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Salvatore Mercogliano, a Ph.D. and the chair of the Department of History, Criminal Justice and Political Science at Campbell University, about the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force’s response to the shipping crisis. We’ll break down the steps the task force has taken and whether they have helped or hurt the situation. 

Boris Panov, a load planner at A2B Cargo, takes us globally as we hear about trucking in the Balkans and we talk about the universal language of … memes?

FreightWaves reporter Grace Sharkey shares her highlights from F3, turns her hair blue and tells us what’s good in the world in trucking. 

Plus, the FreightTech 25 winners are announced; a visit to Reliance Partners; will a new truck be the perfect home away from home; Papa Pig blocks the road; and a Sherwin-Williams truck needs a new paint job. 

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, November 12, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.