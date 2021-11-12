Is the Supply Chain Disruption Task Force helping?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Salvatore Mercogliano, a Ph.D. and the chair of the Department of History, Criminal Justice and Political Science at Campbell University, about the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force’s response to the shipping crisis. We’ll break down the steps the task force has taken and whether they have helped or hurt the situation.

Boris Panov, a load planner at A2B Cargo, takes us globally as we hear about trucking in the Balkans and we talk about the universal language of … memes?

FreightWaves reporter Grace Sharkey shares her highlights from F3, turns her hair blue and tells us what’s good in the world in trucking.

Plus, the FreightTech 25 winners are announced; a visit to Reliance Partners; will a new truck be the perfect home away from home; Papa Pig blocks the road; and a Sherwin-Williams truck needs a new paint job.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts