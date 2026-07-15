J.B. Hunt Earnings: The NEW Freight Market Barometer?

J.B. Hunt’s Q2 earnings are a crucial barometer for the entire freight market. This deep dive into J.B. Hunt’s intermodal, dedicated, and last-mile operations reveals how evolving market conditions like fuel costs, capacity tightness, and legal liabilities are reshaping the logistics landscape. Discover what these trends mean for your business in the second half of the year.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now