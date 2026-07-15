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J.B. Hunt’s shares up 9% on Q2 earnings beat

Brokerage unit turns profit for first time in 14 quarters

Todd Maiden
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J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss second-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Multimodal transportation provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services handily beat second-quarter forecasts on Wednesday after the market closed, sending shares 8.6% higher in after-hours trading.

Revenue of $3.5 billion was 19% higher year over year and outpaced analysts’ expectations for $3.26 billion. Earnings per share of $1.91 were 60 cents higher y/y and 18 cents ahead of consensus. (A lower tax rate and lower interest expense were each 4-cent tailwinds in the quarter.)

Operating income of $259 million (plus-32% y/y) was driven by higher revenue and recent cost reductions.

J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHTintermodal revenue increased 22% y/y to $1.75 billion as loads were up 10% and revenue per load was 11% higher. Transcontinental volumes were up 5% y/y, with volumes in the East up 16% y/y. By comparison, total intermodal carloads were up 8% y/y on the U.S. Class I railroads in the quarter (North American containers were up 5% y/y).

The increase in revenue per load was largely due to higher fuel surcharges. Excluding fuel, yields were 1% higher y/y in the period. Yields are being weighed down by the mix shift to the East, where lengths of haul are shorter (length of haul was down 3% y/y).

The unit booked a 91.4% operating ratio (8.6% operating margin), 190 basis points better y/y.

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators

Dedicated revenue increased 9% y/y to $921 million. The increase was entirely attributable to an increase in revenue per truck per week (due to higher fuel surcharges). Revenue per truck per week was 2% higher excluding fuel surcharges. An 88.9% OR was flat y/y.

The company’s brokerage business turned an operating profit for the first time in 14 quarters. Revenue was up 49% y/y as loads increased 19% and revenue per load increased 26%. A 12.5% gross margin was 300 bps lower y/y due to elevated purchased transportation costs (54% higher y/y).

The asset-light truckload business recorded a $1.3 million operating loss in the quarter due to elevated purchased transportation costs.

J.B. Hunt will host a call at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to discuss second-quarter results.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.