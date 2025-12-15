Jacobs stepping down as XPO, GXO chair to focus on QXO

Brad Jacobs, who built freight transportation provider XPO which begat contract logistics provider GXO, is stepping down as chairman of the two companies.

Jacobs announced early Monday that he is taking the step so he can focus on QXO, the recently-launched company that is focused on rolling up building products suppliers into what is planned to be a leader in an industry that historically has been highly fragmented.

The move is effective December 31. Jacobs is executive chairman at XPO and non-executive chairman at GXO.