July 4th Heat: What It Means for Reefer Capacity and Spot Rates

Extreme heat is scorching the Eastern US, from the Gulf Coast to Canada, with heat index values hitting 114 degrees. This isn’t just a weather story; it’s a critical freight market update for temperature-controlled freight. We’re seeing reefer spot rates and tender rejections near all-time highs. Companies are shifting from dry van to refrigerated transport to protect goods, driving massive demand for beverages. Learn how this heatwave and the July 4th holiday weekend are creating a perfect storm for reefer capacity and pricing.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now