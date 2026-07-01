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July 4th Heat: What It Means for Reefer Capacity and Spot Rates

FreightWaves Staff
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Extreme heat is scorching the Eastern US, from the Gulf Coast to Canada, with heat index values hitting 114 degrees. This isn’t just a weather story; it’s a critical freight market update for temperature-controlled freight. We’re seeing reefer spot rates and tender rejections near all-time highs. Companies are shifting from dry van to refrigerated transport to protect goods, driving massive demand for beverages. Learn how this heatwave and the July 4th holiday weekend are creating a perfect storm for reefer capacity and pricing.

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FreightWaves Staff