KAG Canada acquires milk hauler Fisher Transport

North America’s biggest tank trucking company, Kenan Advantage Group (KAG), announced it has acquired Nova Scotia-based liquid bulk hauler Fisher Transport through its Canadian subsidiary, KAG Canada.
Fisher Transport is a 60-year-old carrier focused on hauling milk along Canada’s Atlantic Coast. In addition to moving 200 million liters (53 million gallons) of raw milk annually, Fisher hauls other food-grade products and chemicals out of three locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The deal includes 60 tractors and 70 specialized trailers and gives KAG new alliances with Canadian dairy farmers.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Fisher Transport has an excellent reputation within the industry, among their customers, and within their local communities,” said Grant Mitchell, president and chief operating officer at KAG, in a news release. … “Together our team will execute this strategic journey of offering coast-to-coast bulk transportation services to all of our customers.”
Fisher Transport President Jordan MacDonald and Chief Financial Officer Charlie Eisener will remain in senior leadership positions with the company. Fisher Transport’s 60 drivers and operations staff of 15 will also join KAG Canada.
“I look forward to the opportunities that will emerge for the Fisher group of companies and for the valued members of our team by joining KAG, the industry leader in bulk transportation,” said Fisher Transport CEO Ken MacDonald.
North Canton, Ohio-based KAG operates roughly 300 terminals and a fleet of 7,000 tractors. It acquired a bigger presence in the International Organization for Standardization tank services market in March when it acquired MC Tank Transport.