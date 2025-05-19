KAG Canada acquires milk hauler Fisher Transport

North America’s biggest tank trucking company, Kenan Advantage Group (KAG), announced it has acquired Nova Scotia-based liquid bulk hauler Fisher Transport through its Canadian subsidiary, KAG Canada.

Fisher Transport is a 60-year-old carrier focused on hauling milk along Canada’s Atlantic Coast. In addition to moving 200 million liters (53 million gallons) of raw milk annually, Fisher hauls other food-grade products and chemicals out of three locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The deal includes 60 tractors and 70 specialized trailers and gives KAG new alliances with Canadian dairy farmers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.